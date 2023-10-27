Source: CCC activists’ trial in false start –Newsday Zimbabwe

The trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza and four party activists facing a charge of assaulting Zanu PF MP and Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi, yesterday failed to take off after the State said it was yet to serve the defence counsel with papers.

Prosecutor Taurai Mavuto indicated that he would be able to give the accused persons’ lawyers State papers on November 7 and also notify witnesses before trial date.

Gweru provincial magistrate Nixon Mangoti deferred the matter to November 28 for trial.

The accused’s lawyers Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi, however, notified the court that should trial fail to commence on that date, the defence would make an application for refusal of further remand.

Cheza (50) is being charged with inciting public violence alongside Elias Maduveko (26), Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22) and Courage Mugova (20).

It is alleged that Cheza incited CCC members to beat up Rwodzi after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car belonging to the Tourism minister.

The five were recently granted ZWL$500 000 bail each by Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

Allegations are that on August 24 this year, Cheza was driving along the Charandura-Chaka Road when he arrived at the accident scene.

Further allegations are that when Cheza arrived at the accident scene, he allegedly shouted at the minister demanding to know why she wanted to kill CCC supporters yet she had won in the harmonised elections.

It is alleged that Cheza instructed the four activists to attack Rwodzi.