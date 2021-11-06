Source: 2 people die in Mazowe plane crash – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter

TWO people were killed in a plane crash that occurred at Chigumira Farm in Mazowe district, Mashonaland Central province Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident but did not disclose the cause of accident or ownership of the small aircraft.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs. Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress,” police said in a brief statement on Friday.