2 people die in Mazowe plane crash 

0

Source: 2 people die in Mazowe plane crash – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter
TWO people were killed in a plane crash that occurred at Chigumira Farm in Mazowe district, Mashonaland Central province Thursday afternoon.

 

Police confirmed the incident but did not disclose the cause of accident or ownership of the small aircraft.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs. Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress,”  police said in a brief statement on Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Mugabe exhumation: Grace loses case
  2. 25-year chart shows mining stocks undervalued
  3. We’re our own economic liberators: Chiwenga
  4. Apostolic sects probed over abuse, child marriages
  5. Arda restrategises to guarantee food security
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *