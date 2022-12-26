20,000 Immigrants Cross from South Africa into Zimbabwe at Beitbridge Border Post 

Over 20,000 immigrants have recently crossed from South Africa into Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo, according to the Border Management Authority. The port of entry has seen a high number of immigrants, mainly Zimbabwean nationals, crossing the border in the festive season. Traffic on the N1 road between Musina and the border post has been congested as a result.

In the last 24 hours, more than 20,000 immigrants have crossed from South Africa into Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo, according to the Border Management Authority (BMA). The port of entry in Musina is one of the busiest in processing travelers, particularly during the festive season.

BMA officials have been monitoring the implementation of border law enforcement at the port of entry, which has seen a high number of immigrants, mainly Zimbabwean nationals, crossing the border in recent days. Unlike in previous years, these immigrants have not had to spend the night on the queue before being processed.

BMA Commissioner Dr. Mike Masiapato stated that the Beitbridge Border Post is experiencing a higher number of people crossing than other ports of entry. The average processing time at the border is around 15,000 individuals, with over 14,000 processed in the last period and over 8,000 trucks processed as well.

Travelers crossing to the Zimbabwean side at the Beitbridge Border Post have praised border officials for improving services. Some hope to arrive home in time for the festive season. Meanwhile, traffic on the N1 road between Musina and the border post has been heavily congested.

The Beitbridge Border Post is one of the few that operates 24 hours a day.