Mnangagwa Receives ZEC Preliminary Delimitation Report 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently on his annual leave, on Monday received a copy of the Preliminary Delimitation Report from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson (ZEC) Priscilla Chigumba, at State House.
This was revealed in a statement by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba today. He said:
His Excellency the President, Comrade Dr ED Mnangagwa, today received a copy of the Preliminary Delimitation Report from the Chairman of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, ZEC, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, at State House.
In terms of the law, His Excellency is required to cause the Report to be tabled before the Parliament of Zimbabwe within 7 working days from the date of presentation of the said Report.
