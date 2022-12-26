Source: Mnangagwa Receives ZEC Preliminary Delimitation Report – Pindula News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently on his annual leave, on Monday received a copy of the Preliminary Delimitation Report from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson (ZEC) Priscilla Chigumba, at State House.

This was revealed in a statement by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba today. He said: