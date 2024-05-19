Source: 200k ex-opposition members join Zanu PF | The Sunday Mail

Walter Nyamukondiwa in CHEGUTU

DEVELOPMENT-ORIENTED policies being spearheaded by the Second Republic have worked like a charm to attract former opposition members to ZANU PF, as an estimated 200 000 ex-opposition followers have joined the ruling party in the past few years.

Dubbed Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya (KHE), the programme to lure opposition members to ZANU PF is being led by its director and former MDC Member of Parliament, Cde Blessing Chebundo.

KHE is housed under the Commissariat Department.

The latest to join the party include opposition stalwarts in Mashonaland West province such as Cdes Gift Konjani, Takalani Matibe and Virginia Mafuta. In their testimonies at a ceremony hosted for them in Chegutu yesterday, the defectors noted that they were won over by the development thrust being championed by President Mnangagwa.

Cde Konjani said most of the grievances in the opposition were being ably attended to by the Second Republic.

“My Damascene moment came when I took time to look at the environment and works being carried out since the coming in of the Second Republic,” said Cde Konjani.

“I realised that it was important to put my weight behind the work that is being done by President Mnangagwa.”

The New Dispensation, he said, had managed to stem rampant shortages of fuel and basic goods that previously bedevilled the country.

Cde Konjani had been in the opposition trenches since 1995 and was a well-known opposition leader in Mashonaland West province.

Cde Matibe, who is a former MDC Member of Parliament for Chegutu West constituency, said: “The mantra by President Mnangagwa, that of leaving no one and no place behind, made me realise that I should join the train towards development. I realised that if I decide to stay in an environment of perpetual negativity, I would be the one to miss out while others are progressing.”

ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said returnees should be welcomed with open arms.

“We want more people to come through to ZANU PF and from their testament, the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, is doing the right things to address people’s concerns,” he said.

Cde Chebundo said the department would continue to reach out to those in the opposition so that they join the ruling party.

“So far, we have 200 000 people in our books who have joined the ruling party from the opposition. In Mashonaland West, at least 6 000 people have joined the party.”

Chegutu West Member of Parliament Shacky Timburwa said more people were joining ZANU PF owing to the clarity of policies and concern for the common man.

Central Committee member Cde Dexter Nduna said the party was getting stronger.