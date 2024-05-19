Source: 99pc of schools accepted fees in ZiG | The Sunday Mail

Mr Ndoro

Theseus Shambare

OVER 99 percent of schools countrywide accepted payment of tuition fees and levies in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) when the learning institutions opened this month for the second term, highlighting the widespread confidence in the country’s new currency.

The Government has since hailed the development, which it says highlights the extensive acceptance of ZiG in the education sector.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro said: “We are delighted to see the overwhelming acceptance of the ZiG currency by schools nationwide.

“The last time I checked, from reports of almost all schools in the country’s provinces, there were no reports of schools that were refusing ZiG. At least 99,3 percent of our schools have since adopted the new currency.

“The only reports we got are from one or two schools, which our provincial directors are looking into.

“These are non-governmental schools (private schools) that seemed to want to continue asking for exclusive US dollar payments.”

The acceptance of ZiG, he said, reflects the compliance, confidence and trust that the education sector has in the new currency.

“We are pleased with the levels of compliance with the law by our school authorities.

“All those who were errant have complied with our law-enforcement agents.”

When schools opened earlier this month, the Government launched a multi-agency operation to account for school authorities demanding tuition fees exclusively in foreign currency while refusing to accept ZiG, in contravention of exchange control regulations.

The authorities deployed officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit and police to pursue school administrators who were breaking the law.

Added Mr Ndoro: “However, let me take this opportunity to emphasise that we still have challenges with a number of parents who are reneging on their obligation to pay fees.

“This is detrimental to our education as this cripples schools’ administrative operations that require money, which is drawn from fees payments.”

The Government, he added, was committed to upholding the integrity of Zimbabwe’s education system.

“It is important to note that any individuals found to be in contravention of the directive may face serious consequences. Equally, for the parents who decide not to pay fees, the school administration can take civil legal action against the parents to force them to pay.”