2025 Legal Year opening ceremony slated for Byo

Mr Daniel Nemukuyu

Fidelis Munyoro, Chief Court Reporter

In a symbolic break from tradition, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has selected Bulawayo as the venue for its flagship ceremonial opening of the 2025 Legal Year, a powerful gesture of inclusivity and transformation.

The momentous and highly anticipated ceremony is set to take place on Monday.

This deliberate move to decentralise the official opening of the legal year aligns seamlessly with President Mnangagwa’s devolution policy, which has recently seen national events being rotated across various provinces.

By bringing judicial milestones closer to the people, this effort bridges distances, fosters unity, and redefines access to justice across the nation.

This occasion, steeped in tradition and significance, will be headlined by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who is set to articulate the Judiciary’s vision and set the tone for the legal calendar ahead.

Under the resonant theme, “Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary Through Stakeholder Participation”, the Chief Justice will preside over the main proceedings at the iconic Bulawayo High Court.

This theme, a clarion call to strengthen trust and engagement with the justice system, underscores the Judiciary’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Speaking on this shift, Mr Daniel Nemukuyu, Head of Corporate Services for the JSC, said the event would be graced by nearly 200 delegates.

Adding to the occasion’s grandeur, Chief Justice Malaba will host an exclusive dinner in honour of the distinguished guests.

“This year, we are doing things differently,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

“In addition to the main event in Bulawayo, simultaneous ceremonies will take place across the nation, ensuring that every corner of the country shares in this pivotal moment for the Judiciary.”

In Harare, the Deputy Chief Justice, Elizabeth Gwaunza, will preside over proceedings, while Justice Anne-Mary Gowora of the Constitutional Court will lead the Masvingo ceremony.

Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, also of the Constitutional Court, will oversee the ceremony in Mutare, and Deputy Judge president, Justice Garainesu Mawadze will lead proceedings at the Chinhoyi High Court.

The opening of the legal year is far more than a ceremonial gathering, it is a profound and symbolic re-commitment to the ideals of justice and the rule of law.

Reflecting on its significance, Mr Nemukuyu said: “This event marks the dawn of a new legal year, a fresh chapter in our Judiciary’s journey. It is a time to reaffirm our dedication to upholding justice, safeguarding rights, and fortifying public trust.”

He emphasised the reflective and collaborative spirit of the occasion.

“It is an opportunity for judicial officers and legal professionals to take stock of the previous year’s legal milestones, challenges, and triumphs,” Mr Nemukuyu said.

“Beyond that, it serves as a powerful platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among judges, lawyers, and stakeholders—a coming together of minds that strengthens the very foundations of our legal system.”

As the nation counts down to this day, the Judiciary is poised to inspire confidence and hope, reaffirming its role as the firm guardian of justice.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s campaign promise to leave no one and no place behind, the main Independence Day celebrations this year will be held outside Harare for the fourth time since 1980.

The decision to host the commemorations in Gokwe Nembudziya underscores the administration’s commitment to decentralisation and inclusive development, demonstrating that the government’s efforts to bring national events closer to the people are firmly on track.

The Judiciary is no exception to this drive for inclusivity and decentralisation.