Govt rolls out 250k housing stands 

President Mnangagwa

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT, in partnership with private players, has rolled out 250 000 developed residential stands and flats in Manyame, which will benefit both civil servants and ordinary citizens.

Out of the residential stands, 20 000 have been ring-fenced for civil servants.

Already, the Government has surpassed its target of ensuring one million housing units by the end of this year, and has subsequently revised the target to 2 million units.

Speaking at a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and Pinnacle Holdings in Harare yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Dr Daniel Garwe said Zimbabweans were guaranteed well-designed, well-constructed and well-planned houses.

The availing of housing for all and sundry, he said, was an important pillar for the attainment of Vision 2030.

“We are now sitting at 1 million stands for housing and development of flats. This is the beginning of 2025 and the target was for December 2025 and we have hit that target at the beginning of January 2025.

“I am even more confident to revise the figures that by the end of 2025, we should be able to reach another one million which means we will revise the figures from one million by 2025 to 2 million by 2025.

“This is the trajectory that Vision 2030 directs us to take, this is what the President is talking about in his mantra that Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo. This is the country that we have and this is the country that we must develop,” Minister Garwe said.

The development of the 250 000 stands will be done in Manyame, just behind the sprawling town of Chitungwiza.

Such projects, said Minister Garwe, were a fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s desire to see every Zimbabwean, including civil servants, owning a residential stand, flat or house.

“I want to thank Honourable (Philip) Chiyangwa and his team and the financial institutions that are here, that have heard the call from His Excellency that let us develop our country.

“The President wants to see every civil servant with at least a stand, a flat, a house, because the President is saying no place and no one must be left behind.

“Be that as it may, the President is not saying let us just focus on civil servants, he is saying let us focus on providing accommodation to every Zimbabwean,” he said.

Minister Garwe said more housing projects were set to be launched in other provinces.

“We are going to be witnessing the launch of programmes such as the Nyore Nyore programme in Manyame, in other provinces.

“I know that in Chinhoyi we are going to be launching very soon the development of about 500 000 stands and units.

“The Nyore Nyore programme in Manyame is about 250 000 stands plus flats. This is a huge development in the building environment.

“We are responsible, as the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, to ensure that we provide well-planned and well-governed settlements,” he said.

Pinnacle Holdings chairman, Dr Chiyangwa promised to deliver 1,2 million housing units in various provinces across the country.

“So in the new programme we have 1,2 million (housing units), we have given you a look at what we are doing in the Manyame area which is 250 000.

“We have another million out of a few provinces, the big one is the one in Mashonaland West Province,” he said.

