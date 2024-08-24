21 cattle stolen in Banket, nine slaughtered

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

21 cattle stolen in Banket, nine slaughtered 
National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter 

Twenty-one cattle were stolen at a farm in Banket, with nine of them being slaughtered near the farm.

The suspects fled from the scene after being disturbed by passersby.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The ZRP is investigating a case of stock theft in which 21 cattle were stolen at Plot 21, Batch Farm in Banket on August 22.

“Nine cattle were slaughtered and deboned near the farm while 12 others were recovered at a nearby farm.

“Thirty-seven knives, heaps of meat, and 50 kg empty bags were recovered at the scene.

“Sauro Mudzimiri (32) has since been arrested in connection with the case.”

Related posts:

  1. Former Attorney General’s son and lawyer nabbed for drug dealing 
  2. Bus operator Isau Mupfumi, 21 others arrested over rank violence
  3. Six suspected cocaine dealers arrested
  4. Truck driver faces culpable homicide charges
  5. 85kg gold stolen in Chiweshe village robbery: police
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *