21 cattle stolen in Banket, nine slaughtered 

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Twenty-one cattle were stolen at a farm in Banket, with nine of them being slaughtered near the farm.

The suspects fled from the scene after being disturbed by passersby.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The ZRP is investigating a case of stock theft in which 21 cattle were stolen at Plot 21, Batch Farm in Banket on August 22.

“Nine cattle were slaughtered and deboned near the farm while 12 others were recovered at a nearby farm.

“Thirty-seven knives, heaps of meat, and 50 kg empty bags were recovered at the scene.

“Sauro Mudzimiri (32) has since been arrested in connection with the case.”