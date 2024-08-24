Zim infrastructure development saves Sadc US$330m 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Beitbridge Border Post has under gone a US$30 million upgrade. – File Picture

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has facilitated seamless trade in support of regional aspirations in Sadc after it embarked on a major upgrade of infrastructure under the Second Republic, with President Mnangagwa making infrastructure development a hallmark of the country’s growth and development agenda.

According to a recently published Sadc magazine, a study by the regional bloc’s Business Council indicated that the upgrade and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post and Zimbabwe’s trajectory to create one-stop border posts along the North South Corridor have helped in saving more than US$330 million for the region from past losses through delays at ports of entry.

Consequently, said the report, investors stood to benefit immensely from taking their business to Zimbabwe because it is a regional hub, has a dynamic workforce, boasts of abundant mineral wealth, has a huge industrial base, pristine natural resources and commands a business ready environment.

This comes as Zimbabwe held a successful 44th Sadc summit which drew leaders from the region and saw President Mnangagwa assuming the bloc’s chairmanship.

It was noted that in 2022, President Mnangagwa opened an upgraded and modernised Beitbridge Border Post, which is a key access point along the North-South Corridor that connects the port of Durban in South Africa to Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Lilongwe in Malawi through Zimbabwe.

That helped in removing the negative impact of bottlenecks and corruption to the convenience of travellers, trade and tourism as well as in flow of revenue into the national fiscus.

“Sadc Business Council says a study between 25 October 2020 and 16 March 2021, showed that total delays due to inefficiencies at the five borders along the North-South Corridor came to 16,393,543 hours and cost the region US$330 million.

“This is a trend Zimbabwe is helping to reverse through the implementation of one-stop border posts. The country has also undertaken upgrades at major airports in the last few years to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services. An improvement of the country’s biggest airport, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has seen it more than double its passenger handling capacity to six million per annum from 2.5 million,” said Sadc in its magazine.

It was noted that Zimbabwe has undertaken massive infrastructure development in roads, housing, dams and power plants despite the absence of support from multilateral agencies owing to illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

“Since assuming power in late 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made infrastructure development one of the hallmarks of the country’s growth and development agenda. Experts say the amount and quality of a nation’s infrastructure has an important bearing on its economic growth in both the medium and long term as it facilitates productivity.

“Even with restricted access to foreign loans due to sanctions imposed by Western countries, Zimbabwe has made significant progress in upgrading its infrastructure using local resources. Public-private partnerships and support from friendly countries have been key in funding the country’s infrastructure development programme,” said Sadc.

Infrastructural development by Zimbabwe was consistent with the values and vision of Sadc on fostering regional integration.

“The moves by the Government of Zimbabwe are in sync with the aspirations of the region as espoused in the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030 and SADC Vision 2050. The two economic blueprints emphasise the importance of infrastructure development in driving regional integration.

“SADC Vision 2050, in particular, aims to have efficient and effective, technologically driven cross border infrastructure services and networks to facilitate deeper regional integration. At 3.5 percent, Zimbabwe has the fifth largest share of gross domestic product among SADC member states according to the 2022 SADC Macroeconomic Statistics Bulletin.”

Sadc said Zimbabwe boasted one of the most coveted airports in the region.

“With one of Africa’s longest runways, the airport is geographically located to conveniently serve several airports in the SADC region. The number of regional and international airlines flying through Harare to various destinations across the world has quadrupled to over 20 in the last five years.

“Coming to road transportation, major highways in the country, such as the Beitbridge-Harare, are undergoing reconstruction and rehabilitation. The Beitbridge-Harare highway, for example, stretches over 580 kilometres, and is a critical part of the North South Corridor. It is estimated over 100 international freighters ferrying goods, minerals and industrial output use the highway daily,” said Sadc.

“Zimbabwe also has a rail network that connects with its neighbours to facilitate the movement of goods. Plans are afoot to recapitalise the National Railways of Zimbabwe to expand its operations through procurement of locomotives, wagons and passenger trains.”

Sadc noted that the infrastructure development process was inspired by the philosophy that “a country is built by its own people” (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo / Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo) which while acknowledging the importance of foreign direct investment, emphasised the participation of local people and local resources in driving the country’s economic development process.