22 youths arrested for abusing drugs at Chegutu party

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Police in Chegutu have arrested 22 youths who were abusing drugs and other substances at a party that was being held in Rifle Range.

The youths are between the ages of 15 and 25 and include seven girls.

Police raided the house after being tipped off about a WhatsApp group that had been created by Tinashe Kamunda to invite people to attend the party.

There was an entrance fee of $2 for males and $1 for females. Those attending the party were also expected to bring $5 for alcohol.

Acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto confirmed the arrests.

“Police received a tip-off that there was suspected drug abuse by youths at a party in Rifle Range,” he said.

“Reacting to the information, ZRP Chegutu raided the house and arrested 15 boys and seven girls. Searches were conducted around the house and resulted in the recovery of stubs of smoked dagga, unused condoms, some liquor and shisha equipment.”

Police managed to locate the parents and guardians of the youths.

Tinashe paid a fine for disorderly conduct while the other youths paid fines for a lesser charge before being released into the custody of their parents and guardians.

“Police are urging parents and guardians to always check their children’s whereabouts,” he said.

“We thank those who supplied the information and remind everyone that community policing is the way to go. That bond between the community and the police always yields positive results.”