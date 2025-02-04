NEW: Training allowances for Mighty Warriors

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE new ZIFA board has breathed some fresh air into the game as the Mighty Warriors are set to receive training allowances for the duration of their camp.

The Sithethelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda girls, who regrouped on Sunday, are preparing for a crucial back-to-back WAFCON qualifier against Angola later this month.

They face off with their Cosafa rivals on February 20 in Luanda before they host their opponents at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, six days later.

However, unlike in the past, they will be paid for every minute spent in camp in a huge positive step made by the recently-elected ZIFA board led by Nqobile Magwizi.

The development was confirmed by ZIFA secretary-general Yvonne Manwa at the team’s training session in Harare this morning.

Magwizi and board member Kudzai Kadzombe graced the training and offered their full support.

“I am happy to announce that this board has committed to paying you your training allowances,” said Manwa to the delight of the players.