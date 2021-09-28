Source: 25 contractors show interest in Mhangura roads rehabilitation | The Herald

Some of the contractors during the roads visit yesterday

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 25 private contractors, yesterday, visited Mhangura roads that are earmarked for rehabilitation by Makonde Rural District Council (MRDC) to register their interest.

More contractors are still submitting their tender applications before the process closes next week.

MRDC chief executive officer, Mr Paradzai Munyede said the council opened to tender the two roads in Mhangura Constituency under the district.

“Through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) the council invited service providers to tender for a road from Post Office to Makonde Christian Hospital covering at least 1.5km and the Chenanga turn off to Victory Farm Road,” said Mr Munyede.

He added the council was optimistic the process will sail through the 100-day targeted time.

Meanwhile, the council staff and councillors conducted a two-day training workshop with the Local Government and Public Works’ finance advisory experts to capacitate them on the 2022 budget preparations.

Makonde has been perennially failing to submit budgets on time.