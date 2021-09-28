RBZ releases list of money launderers 

0

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has identified individuals listed hereunder who are abusing mobile telecommunications services and other social media platforms to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities.

Source: RBZ releases list of money launderers – The Zimbabwean

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya

MEASURES AGAINST INDIVIDUALS ABUSING MOBILE PHONE SERVICES AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND FACILITATE ILLEGAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS AND MONEY-LAUNDERING ACTIVITIES

Read full press statement: Press-Statement—Abuse-of-Mobile-Phone-Services-to-Promote-and-Facilitate-Illegal-forex-Transactions

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe to host 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers 
  2. US$1bn steel plant ready for take off
  3. Will the Zambian winds blow in Zim?
  4. Immigration tightens vetting at border post
  5. War vets dump Madiro
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *