3 CCC protesters seek bail 

HARARE magistrate Dennis Mangosi is set to make a ruling today on a bail application by three Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested last week, while holding placards calling for the release of their incarcerated colleagues.

According to State prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu on June 27, Phillies Pikitayi (29), Daphine Gutsa (40) and Simbarashe Blackson (30) picketed outside the Harare Magistrates Court protesting the continued incarceration of 79 CCC members.

At present, only two people have been granted bail since their arrest on June 16 and these were a minor, who was released into the custody of his mother, and Timba’s son, who was granted US$100 bail on the basis that he was a student and was not part of the mob on the day in question.

The 79 CCC activists were arrested early this month at Timba’s residence in Avondale, Harare.

They are being accused of holding an unsanctioned gathering with the intent to promote public violence.