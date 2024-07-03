Source: Forged transfer letter lands man, colleague in the dock –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly forging a document meant to facilitate the transfer of his children to another school.

Benson Ayani (36) from Highlands and his accomplice Munashe Fungai (43) from Kuwadzana Extension, were remanded on US$50 bail each.

They are expected back in court tomorrow pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu alleged that last week on Thursday, Ayani went to the Registrar of Births and Deaths Market Square offices and approached a staffer and told him that he wanted to obtain birth certificates for his two children to enable them to change schools.

He was allegedly turned down after producing a soft copy transfer letter and was asked to bring a hard copy document by the staffer.

The informant told Ayani that he was supposed to bring a hard copy transfer letter from the children’s previous school confirming that they were former students, not a soft copy.

The court heard that after a couple of hours, Ayani returned with a hard copy of the transfer letter purportedly provided by his children’s former headmaster.

The staffer reportedly became suspicious of the document’s authenticity given the short period Ayani had taken to bring the hard copy.

He reportedly scrutinised the document and noticed that it had been forged.

Ayani was questioned and he allegedly indicated that he got the forged document from Fungai, leading to the duo’s arrest.