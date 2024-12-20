3 commissions sworn in

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa congratulates Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commission Commissioner Rosemary Nyamweda Kanonge after taking her oath of office at State House in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday swore-in commissioners into the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commission (ZPCSC), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC).

Mr Simon Madzimure, Mr Albert Mandinika, Ms Rosemary Kanonge, Mr Sternly Kondongwe, Ms Chipo Mandela and Mr Utoile Silaigwana were sworn into the ZPCS Commission.

Mr Martin Muduva was sworn into the ZHRC, while Mr Kudakwashe Muchena was sworn into ZICC.

In an interview after the swearing-in ceremony at State House yesterday, Mr Silaigwana said the ZPCS Commission would diligently discharge its duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Since we have now been sworn-in by His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa, in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, especially for the commissioners in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, our priorities are well laid out in the constitution in terms of our functions. We are dedicated to duty,” said Mr Salaigwana.

Mr Silaigwana said, going forward, the commission would work towards enhancing the efficiency and proficiency of the ZPCS.

“There are issues to do with maybe regulations, where necessary, they must be put in place and also to make sure that the ZPCS enjoys good relations with the civilian population as they interact with them for correctional services as per their mandate,” he said.

On his part, Mr Muchena said he would serve ZICC as a specialist psychologist because mental health issues have become ever so pertinent.

“As you are aware, according to the act of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission we are supposed to have a psychologist on the panel, so I am there to represent the entire psychology fraternity in Zimbabwe.

“For a very long time, mental health issues have never been a part of the discourse in terms of commissions, but this is the first commission that we see a specialist psychologist being on the panel so that they represent issues that have to do with mental health,” he said.

Mr Muduva said human rights were fundamental in promoting democracy hence he would discharge his duties diligently.

“Remember, these are commissions that have been appointed through the establishment of the Paris Principles.

“The Paris Principles led to the United Nations Commission also adopting the same and it cascades down to national levels where as commissions we are adopting the same. So it is very pertinent for us as a nation to adopt the same to show that we are aligning with global practices and we are a democratic nation,” he said.