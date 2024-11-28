Source: 3 cops jailed for extortion -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE police officers were this week sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for extortion by a Rusape magistrates.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said a tip-off was received by the three officers ‑ Shepherd Muzvidza (36), Justice Chaka (37) and Trust Mudzitirwa (39) ‑ that the complainant, who is not named, had illegally bypassed a Zesa meter.

“They proceeded to the complainant’s home and exploited their authority to intimidate and coerce the complainant into paying them US$400, threatening to arrest the complainant,” the NPAZ statement read.

The complainant reluctantly paid them the money.

The trio were found culpable despite pleading not guilty and they were sentenced to 30 months imprisonment, with nine months suspended for three years.

An additional three months were suspended on condition of restitution, and the remaining 18 months were also suspended on condition that they each complete 380 hours of community service.