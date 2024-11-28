Source: Journos to undergo stress-relieving programme -Newsday Zimbabwe

GENDER and Media Connect (GMC) is set to conduct a Journalists’ Wellness Week (JWW) in December to promote the mental and physical wellness of media professionals.

The JWW will run from December 2 to 7 2024 under the theme #RechargeandReconnect!

The programme is designed to provide journalists with tools to manage stress, improve resilience and prioritise their mental, physical and digital health.

GMC director Patience Zirima highlighted the importance of focusing on mental and physical wellness.

“Journalists are often at the frontlines of information dissemination, yet their own well-being is rarely prioritised,” she said.

“This initiative is a call to action to create a healthier, more supportive media landscape in Zimbabwe.

“By addressing mental health and fostering solidarity, we empower journalists to continue their critical work.”

Journalists in Zimbabwe face numerous challenges, from covering traumatic stories to enduring online harassment and gender-based violence while receiving poor pay.

These pressures, compounded by long working hours and financial difficulties, have led to a silent crisis in the profession.

According to GMC, the wellness week aims to “break the silence” and provide a space for journalists to heal, reflect and recharge.

This initiative is also linked to the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, commemorated annually from November 25 to December 10.

JWW will feature a variety of activities such as yoga sessions, a digital safety clinic to help manage online abuse and a legal support workshop for journalists covering sensitive stories.

Other activities include financial literacy sessions and a de-stress camp featuring a walkathon, group fitness challenges, inter-media soccer matches and free health screening.

Counselling services will also be available in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Gweru.

Professional counsellors will provide journalists with free support and create safe spaces for them to report harassment or seek guidance.

“This programme is not just about relaxation. It’s about equipping journalists with the tools they need to thrive in the face of immense challenges,” Zirima explained.