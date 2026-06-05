Source: 3 diplomats present letters of credence – herald

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

ACCREDITED Ambassadors from Bangladesh, Peru and Mauritania presented their letters of credence to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

The Ambassadors were Shah Ahmed Shafi of Bangladesh, Jose Javier Augusto Shaw of Peru and Amedi Camara of Mauritania.

In an interview after his closed-door meeting with the President, Ambassador Shafi said his country was looking to open an Embassy in Harare “in the not-so-distant future”.

“Actually, we started our diplomatic relations in 1981,” he said.

President Mnangagwa greets incoming Bangladeshi Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Shah Ahmed Shafi, after receiving his letters of credence at State House in Harare yesterday.

“We will open our diplomatic mission in Harare.

“We are planning because with the growth of the economy, we are opening up in some African countries and Latin American countries.”

Ambassador Shafi also said cricket has served as the impetus for people-to-people relations between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, as well as agriculture-centric nations.

“The people (of Bangladesh) know Zimbabwe, particularly for cricket here.

“And also, we are both agricultural countries,” he said.

Bangladesh is looking to collaborate with Zimbabwe in the textile and garment-making industries.

“Now, my country is becoming an industrial country and I spoke with His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, that we will explore the possibility of cooperation, particularly in the textile and garment industries,” he said.

Ambassador Shaw of Peru began by congratulating Zimbabwe on its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.

President Mnangagwa welcomes Mr Jose Javier Augusto Shaw, Peru’s new Ambassador to Zimbabwe, after receiving his letters of credence at State House in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

“I would like to congratulate the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for the election yesterday (Wednesday) as a non-permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations,” he said.

This year marks 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Peru.

The diplomat said Peru is looking to collaborate with Zimbabwe in various areas, including mining and agriculture.

“The last opportunity that a Peruvian Ambassador presented credentials here in Zimbabwe was in 1997, almost 29 years ago. Well, we discussed with His Excellency the President the possibility of strengthening and deepening our bilateral relations in many sectors, such as the mining sector, the agricultural sector, but also the possibilities in the cultural and academic sectors.

“We also share a great experience in tourism,” he said.

Ambassador Camara said Mauritania is looking to collaborate with Zimbabwe in several sectors, including education and peace and security.