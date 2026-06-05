Source: UK, Dutch envoys want more trade – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere-Senior Reporter

The United Kingdom is looking forward to working with Zimbabwe in the United Nations Security Council as well as scaling up trade and economic cooperation, outgoing British Ambassador Pete Vowles has said.

He was speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in Harare yesterday.

Ambassador Vowles said the relationship between the two countries has now normalised, enabling both sides to engage openly and constructively in the same forum on areas where they agree and on those where they differ.

He noted that Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom enjoy a strong partnership built over many years on shared interests, pointing in particular to the bond strengthened through sport and cultural links.

The Ambassador also referred to the longstanding ties between the two peoples, including opportunities for Zimbabweans and Britons to study and work in each other’s countries.

“We talked a lot about the economic portfolio, economic partnership between the UK and Zimbabwe, we are really proud of some of the work we have done on trade,” said Ambassador Vowles.

“We talked about how we can increase the number of Zimbabweans who can access our UK markets through our duty-free, quota-free tariff arrangements.

“We talked about the success of some of our investments, particularly in the agricultural sector, our financial institutions investing in agriculture, solar, and the Vice President was keen to hear about the economic partnerships.

“The Vice President and I agreed on the need to up the pace and speed of the UK companies’ investments in Zimbabwe, so it was a good conversation.

“There is so much that connects our two countries, whether you are an Arsenal fan, you have a sister or brother working in the UK, or you were educated in the UK so with the team at the embassy we need to continue to amplify those relationships. At the political level, to be back in the room talking together, talking about the things we agree with, we disagree with, I am proud we got to that point,” said Ambassador Vowles. He talked about the election of Zimbabwe into the security council and shared on the nature of discussions in that forum.

“I congratulated the Vice President and Zimbabwe on joining the United Nations Security Council following the vote yesterday,” said Ambassador Vowles.

“The UK as a Security Council member, we are really looking forward to working with Zimbabwe in some of the global challenges we face today – climate change, peace and security, territorial sovereignty – these are the kind of things we will be talking about in the security council.”

Speaking to journalists after meeting VP Chiwenga yesterday, the Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Matthijs van Eeuwen, said the development represents a milestone for the country.

The Ambassador highlighted the economic ties between the two countries, noting that recent trade figures are showing a promising upward trend.

“I just had a very pleasant conversation with the Honourable Vice President, we spoke mostly about trade, a lot of things we have in common in terms of economic relations,” said Ambassador Matthijs van Eeuwen.

“We spoke about the BIPPA (Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement) farmers, the progress made and the potential for further growth.

“The trade figures have doubled over the past four years, but there is more potential for growth mostly in renewable energy, agriculture and water.”

Ambassador van Eeuwen said he also congratulated VP Chiwenga on Zimbabwe’s UNSC seat, explaining that the announcement had received major international visibility.

“I congratulated the Vice President on Zimbabwe’s non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council, and I shared that it was even in the Dutch newspapers – front page news. So, I think it’s a big milestone for the country and for its people that Zimbabwe is stepping up its internal engagements,” said Ambassador van Eeuwen.