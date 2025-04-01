3 killed in bus accident

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

THREE people, all believed to be Malawian nationals, died while 15 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The accident occurred at the 165km peg at around 4.50 pm on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the driver had tried to avoid a collision with a recovery truck, which was towing another truck.

The bus then veered off the road and overturned.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 165km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on March 30, 2025, at around 4.50 pm,” he said.

“Three foreign nationals were killed while 15 others were injured when a bus from Malawi with 119 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side.

“The driver had allegedly tried to avoid a collision with a recovery truck which was towing another truck that had been involved in a road accident.”