Ministry to connect remote areas

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

All marginalised communities in Mashonaland Central without access to networks will soon be connected, as the Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, utilises the Universal Services Fund to relocate clustered towers.

Minister Mavetera stated that these clustered network towers would be moved to areas without network coverage.

She noted that the tower relocation programme is reducing costs for operators, making services more affordable for everyone.

The Ministry is also advocating for local manufacturers to produce low-cost devices, she revealed.

During her visit to Bindura on Friday, Minister Mavetera launched the ICT Expo and the “Digitalise Zimbabwe” initiative.

She began her visit by donating five laptops, a printer, a projector, and a whiteboard to the Chipadze Detox and Rehabilitation Centre.

At the centre, Minister Mavetera underscored the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind in acquiring ICT skills, stating that all rehabilitation centres would benefit from the digitalisation agenda.

“Patients who come to this centre must leave with ICT skills to uplift their livelihoods as they reintegrate back into their communities. This is the minimum computer lab, and we will upgrade the equipment,” she said.

The centre currently has 18 patients, and its overseer, Dr Budirirai Gwagwa, expressed gratitude to Minister Mavetera for enhancing the centre’s capabilities.

He mentioned that they have ongoing ICT training programmes for the patients.

“The ICT skills will help them when they leave this centre. Recently, we held an open day to fundraise for the expansion of this centre.”

Minister Mavetera interacted with the large crowd that gathered at Chipadze Stadium for the ICT Expo launch.

Mr Joe Mupfupi urged the minister to establish digital centres closer to high-density suburbs, emphasising the need for ICT skills among the youth in those areas.

He expressed appreciation for the Government’s intervention in the recent reduction in data prices.

Mr Mike Nyakudya thanked President Mnangagwa for initiatives aimed at ensuring that communities are connected and digitised.