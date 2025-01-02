3 perish in fatal Harare-Chirundu highway accident 

“Police confirm a road traffic accident which killed one person when the motorcycle collided with an animal-drawn cart,” said Insp Mahoko. Preliminary investigations suggest that both parties were speeding at the time of the accident.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THREE people were killed in a fatal traffic accident that occurred at around 8 pm at the 136-kilometre peg along Harare -Chirundu Road on New Year’s Eve .

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on its X Handle.

“Three people were killed while 10 others were injured when an Isuzu KB 250 with no passengers on board side swiped with a Toyota Probox with 13 passengers on board,” said the ZRP.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were also admitted at the same hospital.