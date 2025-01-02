Passengers Association of Zimbabwe pledges renewed commitment to passenger welfare in 2025

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed its gratitude to its members, stakeholders, and the traveling public for their steadfast support in 2024, while outlining its ambitious goals for the year ahead.

In a New Year’s message, PAZ national coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Goliati reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of passengers across Zimbabwe.

Mr Goliati said they were dedicated to making transportation in the country safer, more affordable and reliable.

“As we bid farewell to 2024, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our members, stakeholders and the traveling public for your unwavering support throughout the year,” he said.

“As we embark on a new journey in 2025, PAZ remains committed to advocating for the rights and safety of passengers in Zimbabwe.”

Mr Goliati said there were plans to prioritise road safety, improve passenger welfare and services and promote affordable and reliable transportation.

He said it was important to hold transportation service providers accountable to ensure quality and reliable services for the public.

With road safety being a perennial concern in Zimbabwe, PAZ’s efforts to address the issue are likely to resonate with many citizens.

The association has consistently championed initiatives to improve safety standards and reduce the high number of road traffic accidents in the country.

PAZ also reiterated its determination to ensure that passengers enjoy a dignified travel experience, with Mr Goliati emphasising the need for greater accountability among transportation service providers.

“Together, let us make 2025 a year of progress and improvement in Zimbabwe’s transportation sector,” Mr Goliati said.

As the nation begins a new year, the association’s proactive stance is expected to bring renewed focus to the challenges and opportunities within Zimbabwe’s public transportation system.