36 UK deportees homeward-bound

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE British government will repatriate the second batch of the remaining 36 Zimbabweans on Thursday this week.

The first batch of 14 has been integrated with their families.

Initially, 50 were earmarked for repatriation, but only 14 made it as others could not be returned due to last minute legal challenges and the outbreak of Covid-19 at one of the removal centres.

Under the UK Border Act 2007, they are required by law to issue a deportation order for a foreign national who has received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months, unless an exception applies.

Deportation of foreign criminals is subject to several exceptions, including the European Convention on Human Rights or the UK’s obligation under the refugee convention.

In an interview yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said the second batch is expected in the country this week.

“We are aware that there are some Zimbabweans being deported from UK arriving on August 26. The process is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.”

All those deported have been provided with the opportunity to raise claims including asylum and human claim before their deportation.

Mrs Chemwayi said all the deportees are welcome back home.