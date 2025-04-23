Source: 384 accidents recorded in bloody Easter -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE has recorded an increase in road traffic accidents during the Easter and Independence Day holidays compared to the same period last year, police said yesterday.

The country recorded 384 accidents compared to 286 in 2024, with 21 fatal accidents compared to 26 last year.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of people injured went up from 159 to 178.

“One of the road traffic accidents recorded during the 2025 Easter and Independence holidays is the accident which occurred at the 51km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on the 21st April 2025 at around 1200 hours,, where four people were killed,” Nyathi said.

He said 14 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi, which had 18 passengers on board, veered off the road and overturned.

“As a result, three passengers died on the spot and one died upon admission at Norton Hospital,” Nyathi said.

He called on motorists to stop, render first aid and report road traffic accidents to the police.

“The police urge all motorists to be responsible on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives. During the period, three hit-and-run fatal road traffic accidents were recorded in Murewa and Harare.

“The first accident occurred on 19th April 2025, at the 57km peg along Mutoko-Chidye dust road, when an unknown motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and sped off.

“The victim died upon admission at Mutoko Hospital. The second accident occurred on 20th April 2025 along Harare-Bulawayo Road at Tynwald flyover when an unknown male adult was hit by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.”

Nyathi said on the same date, another accident occurred along Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Puma service station in Whitehouse, where a 66-year-old man was hit by a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

“The victim died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group Hospital. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the accident,” he said.