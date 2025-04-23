State delays trial of Blessed Mhlanga

Source: State delays trial of Blessed Mhlanga -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE State has failed to provide a trial date for Heart & Soul TV senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga, indicating that the investigating officer did not attach witness statements to the docket.

Mhlanga yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who remanded the matter to April 30 for the provision of a trial date.

In the application for postponement, prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu said witness statements from the investigating officer had not been attached to the docket.

He said the investigating officer was not present at the moment, adding that he was deployed elsewhere beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

Mhlanga’s legal counsel Chris Mhike said that was a disappointment considering that the accused had been in custody for a long time.

It is alleged that on January 27 this year, Mhlanga recorded a video inciting public violence and uploaded it on YouTube.

The court heard that the video included the following statements: “It is clear that (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa has failed. He is not fit to run this country and his time to go is now. We ask him to go peacefully.

“If he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no option but to ask the people of Zimbabwe to deal with a rogue President . . . You think we are fools, go peacefully . . . If you think this is a joke, it’s your fault, resign ‘peacefully’ . . .”

The prosecution also alleged that on February 11 this year, Mhlanga broadcast a video on the same internet platform, allegedly also seeking to incite public violence.