Source: 4 machete robbers nabbed – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

FOUR robbers who were part of a six-member machete gang which has been terrorising people in Gweru’s Mkoba and Woodlands areas have been arrested.

The machete robbers stole cash and many other valuables from residents.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed yesterday the arrest of the quartet Tafara Mabika (23), Blessing Chikomba (22) both from Mkoba, Joseph Moyo (22) and Dither Chigondo (26), both from

Woodlands.

They were nabbed following a tip-off from members of the public.

Mahoko said a manhunt for the other two identified as Philani Hove and one Tafara has since been launched.

“The suspects allegedly specialised in breaking into people’s houses armed with machetes and knives. They would use threats and violence to force people to submit while demanding cash and other valuables.

“Police managed to recover seven gas tanks, six cellphones, laptops, wallets and a bunch of keys. Most of the property has since been identified by the owners and we invite the public to come and identify the remaining properties,” Mahoko said.

The four are expected to appear in court soon.

Of late, the Midlands province has been recording increased cases of robberies involving dangerous weapons such as machetes and knives.

On Wednesday, Mahoko urged people to secure their business premises to guard against robberies.