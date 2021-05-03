Source: 400 schools to have free Internet – DailyNews

THE POSTAL and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has begun a programme under which 400 schools nationwide will be provided free Internet until December.

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete announced the programme during the launch of the Nyadire containerised village information centre at the weekend. He said the initiative was part of efforts to ensure that all schools across the country have e-learning programmes.

“This is meant to ensure that the computers we have donated to the various schools are put to use to the benefit of the learners. This follows a realisation that schools were failing to pay for bandwidth and hence the e-learning programme was not having the desired effect.

“A lot more projects are in the pipeline as Potraz and the ICT, Postal and Courier Services ministry collaborate for the advancement of postal and telecommunication services in the country,” Machengete said.

At the same event, Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere said the government would ensure that access to ICTs continues to improve across the country.

“From a policy perspective, it is the government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to broadband connectivity, including for rural and low-income communities.

“We, therefore, expect ubiquitous 4G coverage throughout the country so as to enable those in remote and underserved areas to enjoy broadband connectivity.

“As you are already aware, our ministry, through the Universal Service Fund is rolling out a number of initiatives that are aimed at increasing access to ICTs among rural communities,” Muswere said.