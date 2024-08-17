44th SADC Summit kicks off

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

44th SADC Summit kicks off

Online Reporter

All is set for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State that is being held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare.

The Summit is running under the theme ‘Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised  SADC.’

Outgoing Chairperson of the regional bloc, Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will hand over the Chairmanship to President Mnangagwa today.

The SADC Summit serves as the policy-making institution for the community, responsible for the overall direction and control of its functions.

Related posts:

  1. A statement issued by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum
  2. No tax hikes in Mid-Term Budget Review
  3. Sugar tax generates US$8m for cancer care
  4. Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market
  5. NRZ, subsidiary ink open access deal
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *