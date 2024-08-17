44th SADC Summit kicks off

Online Reporter

All is set for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State that is being held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare.

The Summit is running under the theme ‘Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC.’

Outgoing Chairperson of the regional bloc, Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will hand over the Chairmanship to President Mnangagwa today.