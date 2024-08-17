Mozambican President Nyusi arrives

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

He was welcomed by Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

Mozambique is a founding member of SADC.

It has a population of 32,97 million.

Covering an area of 786 380 square kilometres, Mozambique, which shares a border with Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Eswatini and Tanzania, is the 36th largest country in the world.

Its official language is Portuguese.

Local languages include Emakua, Shangane, Bitanga, Xitswa, Chope, Ronga, Elomwe, Chuabo, Sena, Shona, Ndau, Nyandja, Kimwani and Chimakonde.

As of 2022, Mozambique’s estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$ 18,41 billion. Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy.

