46K tonnes of grain imported so far to fight hunger: Govt 

A TOTAL of 46 495 metric tonnes of grain have so far been distributed, with beneficiaries receiving a three-month allocation as the country battles the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

Speaking during post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information minister Jenfan Muswere said there had been significant improvement in the distribution of grain throughout the country.

“Cabinet advises that there has been significant improvement in the distribution of grain throughout the country from the previous week. As at 22 June 2024 a total of 46 494,52 metric tonnes of grain had been distributed, with beneficiaries receiving a three-month allocation,” he said.

“The private sector has since the commencement of the grain marketing season on 1 April 2024 imported about 168 000 Metric Tonnes of maize as well as 17 000MT of wheat giving a cumulative total of 185 00MT.

“To boost maize reserves, the private sector has indicated a capacity to import 1 000 000MT as part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the drought experienced during the 2023/24 agricultural season.”

Muswere also said the Harare City Council had formally requested the government to take over collection of solid waste management.

“The Local Government and Public Works ministry is now working on putting in place functional systems and components to collect refuse.”

Muswere said the cotton marketing season commenced on June 6 and would end a month later.

“The eight registered contractors namely: Alliance Ginneries, Agri-Value Chain, Cottco, Innovation Cotton, New Cotton Company, Shawash Agri, Southern Cotton Company and the New Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium will only be allowed to buy seed Cotton once they have finished paying farmers for deliveries made in the last season and when all grade differential payments have been made.

“There are 647 common buying points across the country and the minimum seed cotton prices are: US$0,43/kg for grade A;US$0,39/kg for Grade B; US$0,36 for Grade C; and US$0,32 for Grade D. Payments to farmers shall be split as 75%USD and 25% ZiG.”