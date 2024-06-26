Source: City Parking introduces self-service payment –Newsday Zimbabwe

In an interview yesterday, City Parking spokesperson Francis Mandaza said it had rolled out the initiative to streamline parking operations and address customer complaints.

CITY Parking has introduced self-service payment platforms aimed at improving convenience and reducing instances of vehicle clamping due to the absence of parking marshals.

He said they were promoting self-service to address challenges where people would find no parking marshals resulting in their vehicles being clamped.

“So the whole point is to improve convenience and save time on parking. You can also do self-service even in the comfort of your office. If your ticket expires and you are still in a meeting, you can still pay for parking using our self-service platforms wherever you are,” Mandaza said.

He said the new system ensured that once a payment is made, an e-ticket is issued, displaying the expiration time and providing reminders as expiration approaches.

“This digital approach aims to significantly reduce the frustration and inconvenience associated with traditional parking systems,” he said.

Mandaza said they had introduced QR codes as a key component of their self-service payment platforms.

“We are introducing that QR code as a gateway to our self-service payment platforms. Currently, if you park in town, you do not need to wait for the parking marshal who may be busy attending to others. You can simply pay using our self-service platform,” he said.

“To facilitate this transition, QR codes are being distributed to motorists, with ample quantities printed for broad distribution.

“These codes can be conveniently affixed to vehicle windscreens, allowing drivers to scan and choose their preferred payment platform upon parking.”

City Parking also introduced a WhatsApp chatbot named “Marshy”, a virtual parking marshal designed to assist with payment via EcoCash or ZimSwitch.

“On this self-service platform, we have a WhatsApp chatbot that we have named ‘Marshy,’ a short code for marshal that you can pay for.

“For those who prefer mobile applications, the QR code also provides access to a downloadable app available on Google Play Store and the App Store. For users without smartphones, a short code (*129#) is available, offering a simple, text-based payment option.”