Source: 5 000 traders affected by Mbare Musika inferno –Newsday Zimbabwe

A TOTAL of 4 695 traders were directly affected when a fire engulfed Mbare Musika market place recently, with the tragedy having a negative bearing on the livelihoods of 23 000 people.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere told journalists during a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday that 1 511 stall operators and 3 184 lessees were directly affected.

Muswere said authorities have cobbled up a response plan to assist the traders to restock that includes loans, grants and other stimulus packages.

“Provision of immediate relief in the form of livelihood support (safety nets) such as cash transfers, payment of school fees and psycho-social support and child protection,” he said.

“Immediate resuscitation of businesses through loans, grants and other stimulus packages to assist traders with restocking of goods; provision of alternative and conducive workspace-the Harare City Council has offered the open space opposite Carter House as an alternative while reconstruction is taking place.

“Economic empowerment programmes that support stakeholders in rebuilding their businesses and promoting economic stability; and upgrading market infrastructure to densification using two or three-storey buildings and enhancing emergency response systems to prevent future fire disasters (long term).”

Muswere said Cabinet also considered and approved the Proposed Air Services Development plan, which seeks to identify potential tourist and business source markets for Zimbabwe.

“The plan will strive to develop Zimbabwe as a destination of choice and will increase tourism arrivals into and within the country. The plan will also make connectivity within Africa and beyond easy and accordingly flights into Zimbabwe will increase,” he said.

“Cabinet acknowledges the centrality of communication strategies in the implementation of the Air Service Development Plan.”

On the hunger mitigatory strategy, Muswere said 94 527,64 metric tonnes of cereal had been moved across the nation as of October 22, 2024, out of the expected 139 854, 94 metric tonnes, which translates to 62,7% coverage.

The El Niño-induced drought left over five million Zimbabweans in urgent need of food aid.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in April declared the drought a state of national disaster.

Added Muswere: “Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the Health Professions Act [Chapter 27:19] will be amended in order to align it to the Constitution and ensure that it complies with provisions of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31], the Audit Office Act [Chapter 22:18] and the Public Finance and Management Act [Chapter 22:19]. The amendments will also make provision for tele-health, an emerging phenomenon.”