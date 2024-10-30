Source: Madzibaba Ishmael in court over minors’ rape -Newsday Zimbabwe

AN apostolic sect leader allegedly raped three minors from his church and impregnated two of them.

Johanne Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika sect leader Ishmael Chokurongerwa appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday, who remanded him out of custody to November 21 for trial commencement.

Chokurongerwa and the victims are not related.

However, they are members of his church, where he is said to be the supreme leader.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said since 2018, Chokurongerwa had sexual intercourse with his first victim on several occasions, who was aged 14 then.

She fell pregnant.

The matter came to light in March 2024 after a tip-off was received through various social media platforms, which prompted the Zimbabwe Republic Police to carry out investigations.

The victim was rescued at Chokurongerwa’s place of residence in Harare and was taken for medical examination.

Because of indoctrination, the girl allegedly initially refused to name her abuser fearing Chokurongerwa.

His second victim was also 14 years old and a member of his church.

The prosecution is alleging that from 2020 to March 2022, Chokurongerwa allegedly used his influence to have sexual intercourse with the minor on several occasions until she fell pregnant.