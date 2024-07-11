Source: 5 arrested after assault video goes viral –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE have arrested five suspects in connection with a horrific assault case that occurred in Mupfuuri village, Wedza, on July 4 this year and was captured on video.

In the video which has gone viral, the accused are shown assaulting a 18-year-old woman over an undisclosed matter, leaving her for dead.

In a statement on Thursday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Vimbai Mike (19) and four others aged between 16 and 17 years.

The teenagers were arrested for assaulting Mavis Mada (18) whom they had lured to Mike’s homestead under the pretext of giving her vegetable seedlings.

“The suspects locked the victim in one of the huts and stripped her naked. The five suspects took turns to assault the victim with switches and went on to insert three sticks into the victim’s private parts whilst recording a video. The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her naked at 1500 hours.

“The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which was used to record the assault incident. Vimbai Mike is detained in police custody while the other four suspects, who are juveniles, have been released in custody of their parents,” Nyathi said.

He said Mada was currently receiving treatment at Mount St Mary’s Hospital in Wedza district.

Nyathi also called on people to settle disputes amicably without resorting to violence.