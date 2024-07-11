Source: Timba, 76 others further remanded in custody –Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official Jameson Timba and 76 party activists who were arrested nearly four weeks ago were yesterday further remanded in custody to July 24 after their application was dismissed.

The 77 were arrested for allegedly gathering “with intent to promote violence”.

Harare provincial magistrate Caroline Matanga heard the case virtually yesterday.

Timba and the activists have been languishing in remand prison since their arrest on June 16 after being arrested at his house in Avondale, Harare, while commemorating the Day of the Africa Child, according to party officials.

The group is being represented by Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu and Webster Jiti.