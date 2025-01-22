5 Bindura mine accident victims named 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE have named five of the seven artisanal miners who were killed after a mineshaft they were working in collapsed at Botha Mine in Bindura on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the other two victims were yet to be identified by their relatives.

Those identified by their next of kin are Leo Chapondama of Maganyani Village, Masembura, Bindura; Zolani Nyani (21) of Church Road, Chipadze in Bindura; Samson Madyira (20) of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura; Jacob Madyira Nongwe (34) of Waerera Village, Masembura, Bindura; and Mathew Madyira (23) of Waerera Village, Masembura in Bindura.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against conducting mining activities at illegal shafts and disused mine sites as the current incessant rains have made the ground wet and prone to collapse and mine trappings,” Comm Nyathi said.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Christopher Magomo, along with members of the Joint Operations Command, visited the site yesterday.

Minister Magomo was concerned that some people were sponsoring mining in this condemned area, especially following the death of another miner the previous week.

“A dark cloud is hovering over the province. We imposed a ban and suspended mining operations at this site because it is a death trap. The shafts do not meet safety standards, and the distance between them is less than the required 35 metres,” he said.

“This site has also become a hub for illegal activities, illicit deals, and drug peddling. We have ordered the mine owner to rectify these issues.”

The condemned site lacks a perimeter fence.

During the minister’s briefing, Chief Inspector Simbarashe Mhanda reported that the shaft is 34m deep and contains a 20m-long tunnel connecting to a German shaft.

“During the incident, a mass fell along the tunnel, trapping those who were underground. While we are uncertain about the exact number of victims, we know that seven were injured and five lost their lives.

“Three of the deceased are from the same family, one is from Chikwaka in Mashonaland East, and another is from Chipadze. We cannot confirm if all trapped individuals were rescued or if all bodies have been retrieved.”

Zanu PF DDC chairperson for Bindura, Cde Lucas Chigede, said people manually removed the recovered bodies, but stopped work because of the safety risks posed by the shaft.

“They did not reach the end of the shaft, so we are unsure how many people were inside and whether all were rescued.”

Ms Theresa Mutandadzi indicated that security guards were allegedly bribed with US$100 to allow illegal miners into the banned area.

She called on the Government to station security officers at Kitsiyatota to protect lives.

Botha Mine’s manager Mr Davis Isaiah reiterated that the site was condemned in September last year.