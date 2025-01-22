Tuku marathon back 

The late Dr Mtukudzi

The 2025 Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Half Marathon is set to make a pulsating return to Pakare Paye Arts in Norton on February 2.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s event seeks to raise awareness about diabetes complications.

This occasion also marks six years since Tuku’s passing.

The Black Spirits leader succumbed to diabetes complications on January 23, 2019, at the age of 66.

In the years since his death, several festivities have been organised to honour the life of this beloved icon.

He was declared a national hero and laid to rest at his Madziwa homestead in Mashonaland Central Province, drawing fans from all walks of life.

In celebration of Tuku’s life and legacy, his family, friends, and fans have established the Oliver Mtukudzi Half Marathon as a tribute to his memory.

Participants can choose to compete in the 5km, 10km, or 21.1km races.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, marathon director, Sylvia Sanyanga, said preparations were in full swing.

“We are excited for the fourth edition of the Dr Mtukudzi Half Marathon, with registration still open.

“Since our event is registered with the National Athletics Board of Zimbabwe, we continue to attract both professional runners and amateurs. For instance, one corporation has registered 150 runners to honour Tuku as an icon and influencer.

“We hope the 2025 event will surpass the previous edition if people continue registering with us. The momentum is high as people want to be part and parcel of this year’s edition,” she stated.

Sanyanga emphasised that the event will also serve as a platform to address health issues.

“The late Dr Mtukudzi was passionate about health, particularly diabetes. Experts will speak to athletes and other attendees about this ongoing health issue.

“This is the perfect platform where we can discuss these issues with experts and find ways of managing diabetes,” she stressed.

With three races featured, Sanyanga noted that runners will have plenty of options.

“As previously advertised, we have races ranging from 5 km, 10 km, to 21.1 km.

“We encourage all runners to choose preferred races wisely. The event starts at 5 am, and all participants will receive medals as part of their US$20 registration fee, including refreshments after the race.”

Sanyanga, who received help from Tuku when her two kids needed bone marrow transplants in India between 2014 and 2017, has a soft spot for the departed icon.

“Dr Mtukudzi was one of the people who gave us a shoulder when our kids were unwell, as we needed money for their medication in India.

“He rendered his services for the fundraising initiatives we had for Tuku, and this has driven me to participate in his annual event. Besides being the marathon director, I will always participate in the races,” she said.

After the races, athletes will be treated to good music from Pakare Paye students and Tuku’s friends.

“We want the 2025 edition to be a rare celebration where people and the fans of the late Tuku will have an opportunity to mix and mingle.

“Musical performances have been lined up, and refreshments will be given to the runners at the event. Some of his stuff will be sold at the event, where we anticipate a full house,” she assured fans.

Last year, over 500 athletes reportedly attended the edition at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

It was coordinated by Evonne Mudzingwa of Eve’s Wellness Event Management, who described last year’s edition as a success.

According to Mudzingwa, 500 runners took part in the event, with teams from Harare and Kadoma dominating.

All these efforts were meant to celebrate the life of Tuku, who was a cultural icon.

Management at Pakare Paye was impressed by the huge turnout that graced the event.

A lot is expected at this year’s edition, which has been endorsed by top performers including Jah Prayzah.

The superstar, who was mentored by Tuku, shared a promotional video endorsing the forthcoming event.

A family friend, Jah Prayzah is one of the high-profile figures that have been supporting Tuku Music Pvt Limited’s initiatives at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

On Christmas Day last year, he performed at Pakare Paye.

As the countdown to the 2025 Tuku Half Marathon has reached its fever pitch, Sanyanga and her team remain confident of attracting a record crowd.

“We have a strong belief the event will be a success considering all that we have done and put in place.

“As the marathon coordinator, my only wish is for people to continue upholding Dr. Tuku’s initiatives, and one of the ways is by attending this event,” she added.