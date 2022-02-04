Source: 5 men up for US$10 robbery – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

FIVE men on Tuesday appeared before the Chitungwiza magistrates court facing charges of robbing a security guard of his US$10, and a wheelbarrow worth $8 400 at Cheza Village under Chief Seke last month.

The men, Tonderai Makufa (33), Lawrence Jani (37), Talkmore Maregedze (35), Isaac’s Tinashe Chanakira (26) and Bruce Chanakira (25) allegedly robbed Taona Vadi (20), a security guard at Dzikiti Tuckshop in Cheza on January 28.

The State alleges that Makufa and Jani approached Vadi at his workplace on January 27 at around 1700hrs with suspected fake US$100 notes to purchase items, but were turned away.

The next day at around 0300hrs all the accused persons and another accomplice who is still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

They proceeded to the complainant’s workplace where they found him sleeping in a parked motor vehicle by the side of the Tuckshop.

Makufa allegedly pointed a knife through the car window threatening to kill him, whilst other accused persons tried to force open the tuckshop door.

The complainant realized that only one accused person was guarding him whilst others were concentrating on breaking the tuckshop door. He was hit with logs several times all over the body after they overpowered him, but he managed to escape and called for help from neighbouring shops.

The accused reportedly escaped in different directions, but they had already taken away a wheelbarrow and US$10 from the victim.

Makufa was arrested and he implicated his other four accomplices. Makufa, Janu and Maregedze claimed that they were assaulted during the time they were detained.

Makufa and Jani will be medically examined. Trial will commence again on February 17.