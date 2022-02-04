Source: Four jailed for stealing beds – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

FOUR Harare men were on Thursday slapped with 18 month prison sentences, one month of which was suspended on account that they pay KDV Bedding $9 839 each after they stole 15 double beds.

The quartet is Takudzwa Mushake (21), Shepherd Murindi (24), Wellsky Mutanda (21) and Onismor Mawere (29). They were sentenced by Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini who ruled that they were guilty of theft charges.

They will effectively serve 10 months in prison.

Allegations were that on the period extending from January 1, 2022 to January 26, 2022, all of them unlawfully and intentionally stole 15 double bed sets from KDV Bedding.

The total value of the beds stolen is $ 396 640.

The four accused were employees of the company and they led the police to the recovery of $357 283.