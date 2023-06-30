Source: 50 000 families benefit from goat meat, beef donations -Newsday Zimbabwe

members of No One Sleeps Hungry posing for a picture after donating over 1 300 goat and 1 150 cow carcasses to food-insecure families around the country in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

OVER 50 000 families across the country have benefited from goat meat and beef donated by No One Sleeps Hungry (NOSH)/Zimbabwe Relief in partnership with Diyanet Foundation to mark Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice”, signifies the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, known as Abraham in Christianity and Judaism, to sacrifice his son, Ismail as ordered by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is considered one of the major Muslim celebrations observed across the globe each year together with Eid al-Fitr or “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, which commemorates the end of Ramadan.

Qurbani is the Islamic tradition of sacrificing animals such as cows or goats.

NOSH founder Afzal Motiwala said the meat would help families who would otherwise go hungry.

“We are grateful for the support of our donors and partners who have made this Qurbani feeding programme possible,” he said.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to food, especially during this time of year when many families are struggling to make ends meet. We hope that this Qurbani feeding programme will help to provide some relief to those in need.”

NOSH/Zimbabwe Relief has been carrying out feeding programmes in Zimbabwe for several years and it also provides daily meals to over 600 families in need and supports families who are unable to pay school fees or medical bills.