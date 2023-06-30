Source: Council for the Blind rolls out free eye surgery -Newsday Zimbabwe

SCORES of Kariba residents have benefited from a free eye clinic outreach programme co-ordinated by the Council for the Blind in partnership with the Health and Child Care ministry.

The programme saw hundreds of residents, mostly the elderly, receive eye surgery on Wednesday.

It is mostly for cataract, trachoma and the diabetic patients.

“We ask the patients to pay at least something so that the programme becomes sustainable though we have partners whom we work with,” said Council for the Blind co-ordinator for Mashonaland West province, Confidence Mashayamombe.

“Within the pages of this tale, we encounter patients expressing sheer joy and immense relief at being able to see properly again. Their stories resonate with a profound sense of gratitude and newfound hope.”

Costain Stima, who underwent eye surgery, told NewsDay: “I can see the beautiful faces of my loved ones and the vibrant colours of the world. This is like a miracle to me.”

Stima came all the way from Magunje.

Ward 1 councillor for Kariba rural, Lovemore Negande, commended the initiative.

“We had some patients, especially the elderly, who had gone for years trying to nurse their eyes and could not afford the charges but through the programme, some got free services and can now see again,” added Negande.