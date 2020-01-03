Source: . . . 54 nabbed in South Africa | The Herald January 3, 2020

Crime Reporter

Fifty-four Zimbabweans without proper documentation were arrested in South Africa on Tuesday and three buses that they were travelling in were impounded at a road block in Polokwane, South Africa.

The South Africa Police Services (SAPS) also intercepted a truck that was carrying contraband cigarettes worth over R1 million.

According to media reports, police officers, South African deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and transport and community Safety MEC, Dickson Masemola, manned a roadblock to ensure safety of travellers.

Deputy minister Mathale was quoted as saying police visibility was important to fight and prevent crime.

“At the roadblocks, we experienced two or three buses from Zimbabwe,” he said. “They can’t continue with their journey, unfortunately. We also managed to stop a fellow who was transporting boxes of cigarettes without proper documentation.

“Others were driving vehicles that have been tampered with, while others were driving vehicles that are not roadworthy.”

Meanwhile, more than 120 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday while they were at the Durban beach front.

They were arrested during SA Police Minister Bheki Cele’s walkabout in the area, and the majority of those taken into custody were said to be from Malawi.