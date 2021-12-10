Source: 65 year old Harare man in court for rape – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-65-year old Harare man has been arraigned before the courts on allegations of raping an eight year old juvenile.

The accused, Moses Jimu (65) on Wednesday appeared before Harare Migrastrate Yeukai Dzuda, and was remanded out of custody to December 23.

It is alleged that on an unknown date during the period June 1 to July 30 this year, the child was walking near his residence when Jimu called her, but she did not respond.

Jimu then followed her and lifted her on his shoulders, and took her to his place of residence, the court heard.

Jimu then allegedly raped the minor and ordered her not to disclose to anyone.

The child told her grandmother about the incident, but she did not take any action.

The matter came to light after she confided in her mother on December 4 this year, who then made a police report resulting in Jimu’s arrest.

Medical records will be produced as an exhibit before the courts.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.