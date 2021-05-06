Source: 6kg gold heist: Suspect seeks removal from remand – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Desmond Chingarande

ONE of Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya’s alleged accomplices in the 6kg gold-smuggling saga has filed a notice to apply for refusal of further remand, citing delays in commencement of trial.

Rushwaya, who is being charged together with Ali Mohamed, two police officers Steven Cherai and Rafius Mupandauya, and Gift Karanda, who allegedly masqueraded as a Central Intelligence Organisation operative, yesterday had their case remanded to June 18 after they appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Cherai’s lawyer Admire Rubaya filed a notice to apply for removal from remand, saying his client had been religiously attending court without being furnished with a trial date.

The State represented by Netsai Mushayabasa asked for postponement of trial, saying it was still to weigh the gold that was confiscated from Rushwaya at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as she was about to fly to Dubai on October 26, 2020.

The State then promised to give a trial date on the next remand hearing on June 18.

Rushwaya was arrested with gold valued at US$333 000 stashed in her handbag.

She, however, denies the charge of intentionally attempting to smuggle the gold, saying she had picked a wrong bag as she rushed to the airport.