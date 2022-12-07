Source: 7 ‘terrorism’ suspects granted bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

SEVEN Southlea Park residents accused of trying to bomb earthmoving equipment in Beatrice were yesterday granted bail by the High Court after spending four months in remand prison.

The seven, Trymore Mukachura (38), Norbert Gunduza (35), Kudzanai Bhobho (27), Hardlife Jacob (40), Victor Mushonga (36), Luckmore Mabika (26) and Gift Kachimani were granted $20 000 bail each by High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora.

They were being represented by Peter Patisani, and facing charges of possession of weaponry for insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism as read in section 27 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

While submitting their bail application, Patisani told Justice Chinamhora that the accused persons never had an intention to commit the offence as stated.

He said the offence was committed against a private company which was working on a government project.

Justice Chinamhora said the allegations emanated from a dispute over the ownership of land between the complainant, Homelux Land Developers and the accused persons.

The accused persons argued that the complainant demolished houses belonging to Salisbury South Estates.

The State had opposed bail, but conceded that the company is a private and not a government institution.

Justice Chinamhora then granted bail.

Allegations are that on September 20 this year at Londliands Farm in Beatrice, the accused persons were arrested after they were found in possession of dangerous weapons that include three Molotov cocktail bombs which they wanted to use in bombing earthmoving equipment at Salisbury South Estate in Beatrice.