Source: Zera slashes fuel dealership licence renewal fees -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reduced fuel dealership licence renewal fees for 2023 by 13%.

In a circular to the petroleum sector, Zera said the wholesale licence fee would be pegged at US$9 200 from US$10 534, while the production licence (mandatory) fee will be US$20 000 from US$22 900.

The production licence for blending will now be US$5 000 from US$5 725, while the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retail licence, which was US$114,50 will now cost US$100, and the wholesale LPG licence will be pegged at US$8 000 from US$9 160.

“Zera hereby notifies all fuel operators that the authority will be accepting 2023 applications for procurement (fuel import) licences under the following; Licence fee is US$24 360 excluding value added tax (VAT). Payment of licence fees into the Zera account with submitting adequate application documents does not warrant the issuance of a licence.

“Applicants must provide the following (with supporting documents as indicated in the checklist), completed application form and evidence which must collaborate with returns submitted to the authority of importation of at least 10 million litres into the market in 2022. Zera hereby notifies fuel operators whose 2022 operating licences will expire on December 31, 2022, to start the renewal process (by) applying for new licences for 2023,” the Zera statement read.