Source: 70 Kadoma occupants face eviction, as illegal land sales soar | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MORE than 70 home seekers at Sabonabona Housing Scheme in Kadoma who were dubiously allocated stands face eviction.

According to court papers seen by The Herald, the land in the middle of the wrangle, is a 97-hectare piece that Belwarie Holdings (Pvt) Limited subdivided for sale.

The desperate home seekers said they paid money and got agreements of sale contracts from alleged bogus agents purporting to represent Paragon Real Estate (Pvt) Limited.

However, Paragon denies involving any agents in the sale of the Sabonabona land.

Belwarie has been declared the legitimate owners of Sabonabona, which also obtained a subdivision permit to sell and service the land into agro-residential stands.

The home seekers, are now using the agreements of sale as basis of claiming ownerships of stand which they are also using to advertise and illegally sell stands.

Paragon has since approached the High Court of Zimbabwe to stop further claims that they sold land to anyone.